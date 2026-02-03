What's in the Cards for Cboe Global This Earnings Season?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE is expected to register an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 6, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBOE’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $633.29 million, indicating 20.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.93 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBOE’s fourth-quarter earnings has moved up 12.6% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 39.5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CBOE

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cboe Global this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Cboe Global has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are both pegged at $2.93. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: CBOE flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Factors Likely to Shape Q4 Results of CBOE

Solid index options growth, higher transaction and clearing fees, access and capacity fees, market data fees, and regulatory fees are likely to have aided the fourth-quarter performance of CBOE.



An increase in derivatives markets revenue, driven by a rise in transaction and clearing fees as a result of improved volumes traded on the Cboe options exchanges, is expected to have favored the company’s top line in the fourth quarter.



Cboe Data Vantage revenues are likely to have benefited from increases in access and capacity fees and proprietary market data fees.



Higher regulatory fees and transaction and clearing fees are expected to have favored Cash and Spot Markets. An increase in transaction and clearing fees, and higher regulatory fees are likely to have benefited the Derivatives business.



Access and capacity fees are likely to have been aided by increases in logical port fees in the Options, North American Equities, and Europe and Asia Pacific segments, driven by increased customer demand.



Proprietary market data fees are expected to have been aided by increases in proprietary market data fees in the Options, Europe and Asia Pacific segments, and the North American Equities segments.



A rise in net transaction and clearing fees driven by an improvement in index options ADV and multi-listed options ADV is likely to have favored Options’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Net transaction and clearing fees are likely to have benefited from an increase in Cboe European equities matched ADNV, a rise in Global FX ADNV, and growth in Cboe Clear Europe net settlement volumes. A decrease in net transaction and clearing fees in the North American Equities segment is likely to have partially offset the increase.



Cboe Global is likely to have benefited from strong proprietary products, VIX futures, VIX and SPX options. Also, the company expects to witness solid growth in multi-listed options trading.



Continued share buybacks are expected to have aided the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some finance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



S&P Global Inc. SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.29, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SPGI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +4.54% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.49, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.1%.



ACGL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.30, indicating a year-over-year increase of 14.7%.



KNSL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

