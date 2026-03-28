What's the Better Buy to Save for Retirement: Bitcoin vs. Gold

Key Points

Gold's stability is real, but a bit overstated in the popular imagination.

Bitcoin's volatility is also real, but it's frequently underestimated.

One of these assets requires a larger margin of safety to hold than the other.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

A retirement portfolio isn't something to assemble like a shopping list. Certain items need to go in the cart first because they're essential, with the rest added only after the basics are covered.

Similarly, when it comes to choosing between Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and an asset like gold, perhaps held via something like the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD) exchange-traded fund (ETF), both can play a role in saving for retirement, but the order you accumulate them in should reflect how differently they behave when things don't go as as well as expected. Here's how to think about it.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Gold should have a place

Gold has served as a store of value for so long that its track record predates every fiat currency in circulation.

The metal has survived wars, banking crises, and collapses of entire monetary systems and even civilizations, all while roughly retaining its purchasing power. Even after a fierce pullback from its all-time highs, falling 15% during the past 30 days alone, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF has returned about 44% during the past 12 months.

Perhaps surprisingly, that recent decline is moderate, at least historically speaking. Gold's worst modern peak-to-trough decline was roughly 44%, spanning from August 2011 to late 2015. So this asset's reputation for price stability is not the ironclad guarantee that many retirement savers are hoping for.

But it's also fair to compare gold's worst-ever stretch of performance to Bitcoin's habit of losing roughly 80% of its value after each of its four-year halving cycle peaks. The coin's annualized volatility runs about 3.6 times that of gold.

For retirement investors, the sequencing of the return risk is the crux of the issue. If your gold allocation drops 15%, it stings, but it doesn't necessarily derail your retirement timeline as long as your portfolio is diversified with plenty of other assets, including both riskier assets focused on providing exposure to growth and highly reliable yield-bearing assets like bonds.

If Bitcoin drops 45%, as it has from its October 2025 peak -- which happens in this moment to be roughly as bad as gold's all-time worst stretch -- it could shave years off your runway if you're relying on the money to live, and add years to your required savings time if you're still preparing to retire.

Gold's role in a portfolio isn't to generate spectacular gains so much as it is to be reliably present and sellable at a decent value when you need it. Therefore it generally makes a lot more sense to load up on gold to meet your target allocation before even thinking about adding Bitcoin.

Bitcoin could work great as a supplemental growth source

None of this means that Bitcoin is a bad asset or that it isn't a good savings vehicle for building up enough capital to retire. Over the long term, it has generated returns that make virtually every other investment look sleepy, and it's up about 150% during the past three years alone. But its exceptional returns on paper mean nothing to the investor who is prone to panicking after watching the value of their position crater.

Since 2014, Bitcoin has experienced four stumbles exceeding 50%, with the three largest averaging about 80% and taking nearly three years to recover each time. Someone who needed that capital during a trough period would be forced to sell it at the worst possible moment. In other words, if you don't have at least four years before you will need the money, you probably don't have enough time to hold Bitcoin to have a reasonable guarantee of the asset being sellable above your cost basis at some point in time.

On the other hand, if you have 10 years or more, Bitcoin is an excellent way to get exposure to some additional growth. Per research by Fidelity Digital Assets, including an allocation of even 1% to Bitcoin can increase a portfolio's annual returns by 2.6%. And given the coin's ever-increasing scarcity, the longer you can hold it, the more time its core value-generating mechanism will have to pay off.

So where does Bitcoin ultimately fit relative to gold for those who are saving for retirement?

In short, a 2% to 5% allocation as a proportion of your portfolio's value, accumulated via dollar-cost averaging (DCAing), lets you participate in Bitcoin's upside potential without jeopardizing your retirement if it loses half its value in a bear market. But it's only smart to start accumulating the coin after your gold position and broader mix of index funds, equities, and bonds are fully funded, as those are higher priorities for preserving and adding to your capital.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,049,793!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 28, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and SPDR Gold Shares. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.