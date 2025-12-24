What's the Best-Performing S&P 500 Stock in 2025?

Key Points

Sandisk makes high-tech memory and storage devices.

There's currently a shortage of the memory products the company makes.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

The S&P 500 has had a very solid 2025. With just a couple of trading days left in the year, the index is up almost 17%. That's not bad considering the average annual gain for the S&P 500 is about 10%. Obviously, many stocks outperformed the broader index, some by a lot.

But which S&P 500 stock has had the best 2025?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The answer is Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). The stock's price is up a whopping 570% in 2025 after going public in February at $38.50 a share. It currently trades at about $241 a share.

Headquartered in Milpitas, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Sandisk makes data storage devices based on NAND flash technology, which is a type of nonvolatile storage technology that can retain data without a power source. "NAND" combines the words "Not" and "And" and refers to the logic gate that is critical to the devices.

Sandisk products made with NAND technology include memory cards, USB flash drives, and solid-state drives.

There's a memory device shortage

There's currently a global supply shortage of memory and storage chips, as artificial intelligence (AI) and consumer electronics firms continue to compete for dwindling supplies.

And Sandisk had a huge fiscal first quarter. Revenue rose 21% to $2.3 billion, above the $2.1 billion analysts expected. Earnings of $1.22 were more than double the consensus $0.58 Wall Street looked for.

The stock popped 15% the day after the Nov. 6 earnings announcement. What a year for Sandisk.

Should you buy stock in Sandisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Sandisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sandisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,239!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,896!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 24, 2025.

Matthew Benjamin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.