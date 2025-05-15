What's Behind the Surge in Options Income ETFs?

Income-hungry investors have been piling into ETFs that use options to deliver juicy dividends. We've seen a surge in launches of these products recently, as providers employ innovative strategies to package derivatives within the ETF structure to meet rising investor demand.

In addition to offering high yields, these strategies generally help reduce portfolio volatility. However, investors should remember that there’s no free lunch in investing. These products tend to perform best in sideways markets and often underperform during strong bull runs. That said, they can provide some downside protection when stocks fall.

Roni Israelov, Senior Quantitative Researcher at Citadel, refers to these strategies as a “Devil’s Bargain.” His research shows that trading options to generate income can undermine long-term investment returns.

Our own analysis of the most popular derivatives-backed ETFs also suggests that investors may be leaving significant returns on the table in their pursuit of high income. Nevertheless, these products have attracted substantial inflows this year, as market volatility has shaken investor confidence.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI uses proprietary research to select around 130 stocks and writes S&P 500 Index call options to generate income. Its top holdings include NVIDIA (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, and Meta META.

JEPI and its sister fund, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ, are among the top asset gatherers this year.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO aims to deliver high income from both dividends and covered calls. Its managers focus on high-quality large-cap companies with a history of dividend growth and write covered calls on individual stocks.

While DIVO has outperformed JEPI, both have significantly lagged the S&P 500 over the long term.

JEPQ and the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF QYLD continue to underperform the Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQ.

To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD): ETF Research Reports

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO): ETF Research Reports

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI): ETF Research Reports

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.