What’s Behind Intel’s Plan to Sell Its Networking and Edge Business?

Intel, the long-time titan of the semiconductor industry, is reportedly exploring the sale of its Network and Edge (NEX) unit, a business that generated $5.8 billion in revenue in 2024. The move is said to be part of a strategic shift under new leadership, aiming to sharpen the company's focus and resources on its historical strongholds: PC and Data Center chips. This potential divestment highlights Intel's efforts to navigate a rapidly evolving semiconductor landscape, regain lost market share, and position itself effectively within the booming AI era, which is profoundly reshaping the data center market.

What is the news about Intel exploring a sale?

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Intel is considering divesting its Network and Edge (NEX) group, which includes chips for telecom equipment, networking infrastructure, and edge computing applications. This exploration is part of the strategy being pursued by Intel's new chief executive, Lip-Bu Tan, who is aiming to concentrate the company's efforts on what he sees as Intel's core competencies: the PC and Data Center chip markets. While preliminary discussions have occurred, Intel has not yet launched a formal sales process or solicited bids for the unit, and the company declined to comment on the reports. The potential sale follows other recent portfolio adjustments, such as the sale of a majority stake in its Altera unit.

Why is Intel refocusing on PC and Data Center chips?

Intel's decision to narrow its focus stems from the immense importance and market size of the PC and Data Center segments, coupled with the challenges it has faced in recent years. Despite fierce competition, Intel still holds significant market share in both areas (around 68% in PC chips and 55% in data centers as of Q1 2025, according to figures cited in the Reuters report). However, the company has lost ground to rivals like AMD (in both PC and server CPUs) and ARM-based designs (particularly in PCs, as highlighted by ARM's increasing market share).

Crucially, the Data Center market is being fundamentally reshaped by the AI boom. The unprecedented demand for computing power to train and run AI models is driving massive investment in data center infrastructure. While much of the focus in AI data centers is on accelerators like GPUs (dominated by NVIDIA), CPUs still play a vital role, and the overall growth in this market segment is enormous. By refocusing, Intel aims to pour resources into innovating and competing more effectively in these core, high-volume markets, viewing them as essential for its long-term viability and capitalizing on the opportunities presented by AI in data centers.

What does this suggest about the Network and Edge market for Intel?

Exploring the sale of the NEX unit doesn't necessarily mean the network and edge markets are unimportant overall. These areas, supporting everything from 5G infrastructure to smart factories and connected devices, are growing and vital parts of the digital economy. However, for Intel's specific strategic priorities under the new CEO, the NEX unit may be viewed as requiring resources or facing competitive dynamics (with strong players like Broadcom in networking) that divert attention and investment from the core mission of revitalizing the PC and Data Center businesses and accelerating its foundry ambitions. The decision suggests a prioritization of where Intel believes it can make the biggest impact and achieve the most significant returns, even if it means exiting markets it had previously pursued as areas of diversification.

How does this fit into Intel's broader turnaround efforts?

The potential divestment of the NEX unit is consistent with recent actions by Intel to streamline its business and raise capital amidst a challenging period. The company has faced manufacturing delays, lost technological leadership to competitors like TSMC in process technology, and seen its market share erode. Under previous leadership, initiatives like spinning out units (Mobileye) or selling stakes (Altera to SilverLake for $4.46 billion) were pursued to unlock value or fund expensive investments needed to catch up, particularly in manufacturing. The exploration of the NEX sale suggests that the new leadership is continuing this approach, seeking to create a more focused, potentially more agile company by concentrating resources on the most critical areas for competition, which are now explicitly defined as PC and Data Center chips.

What are the potential implications of this strategic shift?

For Intel, a successful divestment of the NEX unit could provide capital, allow for a more concentrated R&D effort on PC and Data Center technologies, and potentially simplify operations. However, it also carries the risk of missing out on future growth in the divested segments and could raise questions about Intel's long-term role in the broader computing ecosystem beyond its core areas. For the employees and businesses within the NEX unit, a sale could provide them with a more focused parent company potentially better positioned to invest in their specific market. For the semiconductor market, it signifies Intel's clear intent to prioritize its traditional strengths while potentially allowing another company to acquire a substantial networking and edge portfolio. Ultimately, this move is a key indicator of how Intel is attempting to reposition itself in the competitive landscape shaped by the AI revolution and the increasing demand for compute power across different domains.

