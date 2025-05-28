What's Behind The Big Stock Moves? SPRO, TIL, IMAB....

(RTTNews) - Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) surged over 198% following the positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 PIVOT-PO study of tebipenem HBr in complicated urinary tract infections or cUTIs, including pyelonephritis. The study met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority compared to intravenous imipenem-cilastatin in hospitalized adult patients, prompting an early stop for efficacy based on an independent data monitoring committee's recommendation. The committee reviewed interim data from 1,690 patients and found no new safety concerns. GSK plans to submit the data to US regulatory authorities in the second half of 2025.

Shares of Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) are up 19% following updates on its PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody, '2510, developed with ImmuneOnco (HKEX: 1541.HK). The Phase 2 trial in first-line NSCLC in China is on track to complete enrollment by Q3 2025, with initial results expected in the second half of the year. The monotherapy trial showed a 23% response rate in relapsed/refractory NSCLC. Instil plans to start a U.S. Phase 1b/2 trial before year-end, aiming to fast-track a global Phase 3 study. The companies will host an investor event at ASCO 2025 in Chicago.

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX) are down 5.33% as there is no specific news as the company reported the Q1 2025 results and prepares to release topline data this quarter from its Phase 2 trial of FB-102, a CD-122 targeting molecule for celiac disease. FB-102 showed a strong safety profile in a recent Phase 1 healthy volunteer study and is being developed for multiple autoimmune conditions. Celiac disease affects over 3 million Americans, with no approved treatments beyond a strict gluten-free diet. Forte reported a net loss of $15.7 million, or $1.37 per share, in Q1 2025, compared to a net loss of $7.4 million, or $4.03 per share, in Q1 2024, with R&D expenses rising to $12.7 million from $4.4 million year-over-year.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) shares are up over 18.43% gained attention as the company advanced its pivotal Phase 3 trial of buntanetap for early Alzheimer's disease, enrolling the first patients in February 2025. The dual 6/18-month study will assess symptomatic and disease-modifying effects in around 760 participants. Annovis also secured a U.S. patent for buntanetap's use in acute brain and nerve injuries and actively participated in key industry conferences. The company reported a net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.32 per share, in Q1 2025, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.72 per share, in Q1 2024, with R&D expenses decreasing to $5.0 million from $6.5 million year-over-year.

I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) shares are up 21.15% as there is no specific news as the company reported the Q1 2025 financial results and business update. I-Mab has prioritized givastomig as its lead program, accelerating its Phase 1b dose expansion study for gastric cancer patients, with enrollment ahead of schedule. Upcoming milestones include the presentation of new givastomig combination data at the ESMO GI Congress in July 2025 and further dose expansion cohort data expected in the first half of 2026. The company also anticipates updates next year on two partnered programs, uliledlimab and ragistomig. I-Mab reported a net loss of $3.2 million in Q1 2025, down from $16.3 million in Q1 2024, with R&D expenses falling to $0.8 million from $6.1 million year-over-year.

