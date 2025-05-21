What's Behind The Big Stock Moves? BDSX, APLM, RNAZ...

(RTTNews) - Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) are up over 80% at $0.48. This diagnostic solutions company offers blood-based lung tests to assess the risk of lung cancer, is scheduled to participate in the 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 28, 2025. The financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, were reported recently. Revenue was $18.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 21% increase over $14.8 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss narrowed to $11.1 million or $0.08 per share in Q1, 2025, from $13.6 million or $0.14 per share in the same period last year. For the full year 2025, the company expects total revenue to range between $80 million and $85 million compared to $71.3 million in the full year 2024.

Apollomics Inc. (APLM) are up 29.41% at $5.61. This late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company inked a collaboration with LaunXP for the exclusive development and commercialization rights for its investigational drug Vebreltinib in combination with an EGFRi in Asia (excluding mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau) for the treatment of NSCLC in March of this year. Apollomics will receive a $10 million upfront payment and is eligible for milestone payments of up to $50 million, along with royalties on product sales. The company also has several upcoming catalysts, including a data update in 2025 for APL-122, an ErbB1/2/4 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 trials, with data expected for its use in cancer indications. Additionally, topline results for APL-102, an oral small molecule MTKi targeting VEGFR and MAPK pathways, are anticipated in 2025, following the completion of its Phase 1 trial in China.

Shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) are up 15.12% at $8.07. This RNA oncology company recently announced that it has successfully completed the initial dosing of patients in Cohort 4 of its Phase 1a Clinical Trial of TTX-MC138 in metastatic cancer. In a bid to regain Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, a 1-for-28 reverse stock split was effected on May 15, 2025, reducing the number of outstanding shares from 23.3 million to approximately 833,620.

Immuncell Corporation (ICCC): Shares of Immuncell Corporation (ICCC) are up 14.26% at $6.33. The animal health company reported record product sales of $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, an 11% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Net income for the first quarter 2025 was $1.4 million, or $0.16 per share, compare to a net loss of $0.43 million or $0.06 per basic share, from the first quarter 2024. Gross margin improved to 42 percent in the first quarter 2025. The company also provided an update on its development efforts for Re-Tain and plans to reduce product development expenses. For the full year 2025, ImmuCell continues to focus on expanding production capacity and improving operational efficiency.

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) are up 7.69% at $45.0. This publicly traded company that has adopted bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and is one of the leading corporate holders of bitcoin reported its first-quarter 2025 financial results. recently. Revenue for the first quarter 2025 was $8.8 million, a 44% decrease from $15.9 million in the previous year quarter. Net loss for the quarter was $64.7 million, or $6.74 per share, compared to net income of $6.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the first quarter.

