This Is What Your Net Worth Should Be at 62 To Be on Track for a Comfortable Retirement

Many workers wonder at some point in their careers if they are on track and amassing enough wealth for a good retirement. It’s one of the main principles used by a lot of workers and their advisors for retirement planning.

Here’s an interesting way to think about it. According to Edward Jones, “The bottom-line goal of retirement planning is deceptively simple: accumulating enough money to live the life you want once your career is no longer occupying most of your time or generating a regular paycheck.”

Net Worth

Net worth can be a helpful factor in planning for retirement. In simple terms, your net worth is the value of all of your assets minus the total of all of your liabilities.

Let’s say you’re 62 and wondering if you’re on track for a comfortable retirement — especially since you’re approaching it within a few years. Your net worth should be equal to about six times your annual salary by this age, according to Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors. So, if your annual salary is $100,000, that means a net worth around $600,000 would be on track for a comfortable retirement.

Goalposts by Age

One thing to remember is that retirement savings are only part of your assets when determining net worth. Along with retirement accounts and other investments, other assets that are part of your net-worth equation include savings and checking accounts, real estate and vehicles.

Keeping that in mind, it can be helpful to look at age-related goalposts for retirement planning and saving. Say you have a $50,000 salary. According to data from Edward Jones, by age 62 you should have $435,000 to $530,000 in savings.

Since your net worth is more than just your savings, you can add to that base amount (and subtract liabilities) based on your lifestyle and what you think it’ll look like in retirement.

Debt in Retirement

If you talk to a financial advisor, the topic of debt will likely come up. That’s because it’s generally recommended to try to lower your debt as much as possible before you retire. You may be able to downsize or refinance your mortgage. Those steps could help you with debt as you face life with a fixed retirement income.

Final Thoughts

After seeing some of these figures, you may think you don’t have enough to live comfortably in retirement. Keep in mind these are general guidelines, and it can be helpful to talk to an advisor.

“Your lifestyle, Zip code and retirement travel plans all play a role in determining what your personal net worth benchmark should be at this stage of your working life,” Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors noted.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is What Your Net Worth Should Be at 62 To Be on Track for a Comfortable Retirement

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.