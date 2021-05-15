What You Need To Know About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation's (NASDAQ:DCRB) Investor Composition

If you want to know who really controls Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DCRB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$280m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Decarbonization Plus Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition?

NasdaqCM:DCRB Ownership Breakdown May 15th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Decarbonization Plus Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Decarbonization Plus Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:DCRB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

It would appear that 5.4% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Riverstone Holdings LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. With 5.4% and 4.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Luxor Capital Group, LP and Encompass Capital Advisors LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Erik Anderson is the owner of 2.2% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 18 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$10m worth of the US$280m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 43% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Decarbonization Plus Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 16% stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

