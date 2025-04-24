What You Need to Know Ahead of Ventas' Earnings Release

Ventas, Inc. (VTR), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. Valued at $29.9 billion by market cap, the company owns seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and medical office buildings in the U.S. and Canada. The leading healthcare REIT is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VTR to report an FFO of $0.82 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.1% from $0.78 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has beat or matched Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect VTR to report FFO of $3.44 per share, up 7.8% from $3.19 in fiscal 2024. Its FFO is expected to rise 8.1% year over year to $3.72 in fiscal 2026.

VTR stock has considerably outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 57.6% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 10.9% gains over the same time frame.

Ventas is thriving with its focus on expanding outpatient medical services to meet the growing demand from an aging population. Moreover, Ventas is well-positioned for continued cash flow growth in the healthcare sector.

On Feb. 12, VTR reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed up more than 8% in the following trading session. Its FFO of $0.81 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.80. The company’s revenue was $1.29 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $1.26 billion. VTR expects full-year FFO in the range of $3.35 to $3.46 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VTR stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” VTR’s average analyst price target is $74.79, indicating a potential upside of 9% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

