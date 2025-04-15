Stocks

What You Need to Know Ahead of UDR’s Earnings Release

April 15, 2025 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

Highlands Ranch, Colorado-based UDR Inc. (UDR) is a top real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, and developing residential communities across the United States. The company is valued at $13.1 billion by market cap and primarily invests in apartment buildings and other multifamily residential properties, with a portfolio that spans key urban and suburban markets. It is all set to release first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect UDR to report an FFO of $0.61 per share on a diluted basis, which is in line with the figure reported in the same quarter last year. Notably, the company has either met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS expectations in each of the past four quarters.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For FY2025, analysts expect UDR to report an FFO of $2.50, up marginally from $2.48 reported in fiscal 2024. Its FFO is expected to rise 4% year over year to $2.60 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

UDR stock has climbed 11.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500’s ($SPX5.5% gains and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE6.8% advance during the same period.

www.barchart.com

UDR shares edged up 1.3% after the company posted its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 5. Total revenue rose 2.3% year-over-year to $422.7 million, boosted by solid growth in rental income, though the figure came in just below analysts’ estimates. Additionally, the company’s decision to raise its quarterly dividend offered a positive signal that helped bolster investor confidence.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on UDR stock is fairly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 14 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” UDR's average analyst price target is $46.10, indicating a potential upside of 13% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UDR
XLRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.