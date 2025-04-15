What You Need to Know Ahead of UDR’s Earnings Release

Highlands Ranch, Colorado-based UDR Inc. (UDR) is a top real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, and developing residential communities across the United States. The company is valued at $13.1 billion by market cap and primarily invests in apartment buildings and other multifamily residential properties, with a portfolio that spans key urban and suburban markets. It is all set to release first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect UDR to report an FFO of $0.61 per share on a diluted basis, which is in line with the figure reported in the same quarter last year. Notably, the company has either met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS expectations in each of the past four quarters.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For FY2025, analysts expect UDR to report an FFO of $2.50, up marginally from $2.48 reported in fiscal 2024. Its FFO is expected to rise 4% year over year to $2.60 in fiscal 2026.

UDR stock has climbed 11.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 5.5% gains and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 6.8% advance during the same period.

UDR shares edged up 1.3% after the company posted its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 5. Total revenue rose 2.3% year-over-year to $422.7 million, boosted by solid growth in rental income, though the figure came in just below analysts’ estimates. Additionally, the company’s decision to raise its quarterly dividend offered a positive signal that helped bolster investor confidence.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on UDR stock is fairly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 14 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” UDR's average analyst price target is $46.10, indicating a potential upside of 13% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.