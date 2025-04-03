What You Need to Know Ahead of Progressive’s Earnings Release

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States, known for its innovative pricing models, direct-to-consumer approach, and strong presence in both personal and commercial insurance markets. Headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, the company currently values $166.7 billion by market cap and offers a range of insurance products, including auto, home, renters, and specialty coverage for motorcycles, boats, and RVs.

PGR is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings results on Friday, Apr. 11. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the insurance company to report a profit of $4.50 per share, up 20.6% from $3.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid track record of consistently beating Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarters.

In Q4, the company’s adjusted EPS of $4.08 outpaced the consensus estimates by a notable 19%, driven by robust demand for its products, strong underwriting performance, and premium growth.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect PGR to report an EPS of $15.43, up 9.8% year over year from $14.05 in fiscal 2043. In FY2026, the company’s EPS is likely to rise 2% annually to $15.74.

PGR shares have rallied 33.9% over the past 52 weeks, substantially outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.9% rise and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 20.4% return over the same period.

Progressive is off to a strong start in 2025, outpacing the broader market and many of its insurance industry peers. The company’s innovative insurance products, like Snapshot, and favorable industry trends, such as higher premiums and improved loss ratios, have also contributed to its strong performance.

On Mar. 19, Progressive shares dropped nearly 4% on Wednesday after Bank of America Corporation (BAC) analyst Joshua Shanker cut his price target from $318 to $300, though he maintained a "Buy" rating on the stock.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about PGR’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," and seven indicate “Hold.” The average analyst price target for PGR is $292.23, indicating a 4.2% potential upside from the current levels.

