What You Need to Know Ahead of Lockheed Martin’s Earnings Release

Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, boasts a market cap of $139.7 billion and is renowned for designing and manufacturing fighter jets and missiles, including the F-16 Falcon, F-22 Raptor, and F-35 Lightning. The defense giant is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Tuesday, October 15.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to report a profit of $6.40 per share , down 5.5% from $6.77 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of the previous four quarterly reports.

Its adjusted earnings for the last reported quarter rose 5.6% year over year to $7.11 per share , it beat the consensus estimates by 10.2%, thanks to solid sales growth and operating profit improvement from the second quarter of 2023.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to report an EPS of $26.65, down 4.2% from $27.82 in fiscal 2023 . However, fiscal 2025 EPS is projected to grow 8.3% annually to $28.85.

LMT stock is up 29% on a YTD basis, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.8% returns and the S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR’s ( XLI ) 18.8% gains during the same time frame.

Escalating geopolitical tensions in recent years have driven a surge in global defense spending, boosting Lockheed Martin’s revenue streams and market performance. However, LMT shares were down over 1% after a Bloomberg report suggested that some of Ukraine’s allies are exploring potential cease-fire negotiations with Russia, putting pressure on defense stocks.

Moreover, shares of LMT surged 5.6% on Jul. 23 after reporting its Q2 earnings results , as it topped earnings and revenue expectations. The company revised its full-year outlook, projecting EPS in the range of $26.10 to $26.60, with expected revenue between $70.5 billion and $71.5 billion.

The consensus opinion on Lockheed Martin stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. That’s based on 21 analysts covering the stock, with 11 advising a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggesting a “Moderate Buy,” eight giving it a “Hold” rating, and the remaining one having a “Strong Sell” rating. The consensus is more bullish than a month ago, with 10 “Strong Buys.”

While LMT currently trades above its mean price target of $554.81, the Street-high price target of $704 indicates a potential upswing of 20.4% from the prevailing price levels.

