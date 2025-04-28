What You Need to Know Ahead of Gen Digital’s Earnings Release

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN), valued at a market cap of $14.7 billion, is a leading global cybersecurity company dedicated to empowering individuals with digital freedom. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and Prague, Czech Republic, Gen Digital offers a comprehensive suite of consumer-focused products and services aimed at enhancing online safety, privacy, identity protection, and financial wellness.

GEN is all set to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6. Prior to this event, analysts expect the software company to report a profit of $0.54 per share, up 12.5% from $0.48 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on one other occasion.

Analysts expect GEN to report an EPS of $2.06 in fiscal 2025, up 14.4% from $1.80 in fiscal 2024.

Shares of GEN have gained 22.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 9.4% rise and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 5.5% return over the same time frame.

Despite reporting strong third-quarter results on Jan. 30, Gen Digital saw its shares decline by 3.5% in the subsequent trading session. The company posted a 4% increase in revenue, reaching $986 million, slightly surpassing analyst estimates, while adjusted EPS jumped 14.3% to $0.56. Direct customer revenues grew to $869 million from $834 million, with the direct customer base expanding to 40.1 million and an average revenue per user (ARPU) of $7.27.

Wall Street analysts are fairly optimistic about Gen Digital’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among seven analysts covering the stock, four recommend "Strong Buy," and three suggest “Hold.”

The mean price target for GEN is $32, which indicates potential upside of 26.7% from the current levels.

