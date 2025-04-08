What You Need to Know Ahead of GE Aerospace's Earnings Release

Evendale, Ohio-based GE Aerospace (GE) designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. With a market cap of $179 billion, GE Aerospace operates through Commercial Engines and Services, and Defense and Propulsion Technologies segments.

The aerospace giant is set to announce its first-quarter results before the markets open on Tuesday, Apr. 22. Ahead of the event, analysts expect GE to report a non-GAAP profit of $1.29 per share, up a staggering 57.3% from $0.82 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, the company has a solid earnings surprise history and has surpassed the Street’s estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, GE is expected to deliver an EPS of $5.40, up 17.4% from $4.60 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its earnings are expected to surge 19.6% year-over-year to $6.46 per share in fiscal 2026.

GE stock has gained 7.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 6.6% decline and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.7% drop during the same time frame.

GE Aerospace’s stock surged 6.6% after the release of its impressive Q4 results on Jan. 23. The company had a solid finish of the year, its quarterly revenues surged 14.3% year-over-year to $10.8 billion, while its adjusted revenues increased 15.6% year-over-year to $9.9 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by approximately 4%. Furthermore, the company observed a massive improvement in profitability, its non-GAAP operating margins expanded 450 basis points compared to the year-ago quarter to 20.1% leading to a staggering 48.9% year-over-year growth in non-GAAP operating profit to nearly $2 billion. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $1.32 surpassed the consensus estimates by 28.2%, boosting investor confidence.

The consensus opinion on GE stock is extremely bullish, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of the 20 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend “Strong Buy,” one advises “Moderate Buy,” while three suggest a “Hold” rating. As of writing the stock is trading significantly below its mean price target of $231.58.

