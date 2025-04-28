What You Need to Know Ahead of Fox Corporation's Earnings Release

Stocks

April 28, 2025

Valued at a market cap of $20.7 billion, Fox Corporation (FOX) is a media company that produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The New York-based company delivers its content through various well-known brands, including FOX News, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, and the FOX Television Stations. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Monday, May 12.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this communication services company to report a profit of $0.92 per share, down 15.6% from $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last three quarters. In Q2, FOX’s EPS of $0.96 topped the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 57.4%. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect FOX to report a profit of $4.49 per share, up 30.9% from $3.43 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to decline in fiscal 2026 by 4.5% to $4.29. 

FOX has rallied 56.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 9.4% gain, and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLC) 21% rise over the same time frame.

On Feb. 4, shares of FOX surged 4.8% after its better-than-expected Q2 earnings release. The company posted revenue of $5.1 billion, which grew 19.9% from the year-ago quarter and surpassed Wall Street’s expectations by 3.9%. Moreover, its adjusted earnings improved by a massive 182.4% year-over-year to $0.96 per share and came in 57.4% above the consensus estimates. Strong performance across all its reportable segments and a robust 123.1% rise in its adjusted EBITDA aided the company and led to its impressive performance. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about FOX’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 13 analysts covering the stock, six recommend "Strong Buy," and seven indicate “Hold.” The mean price target for FOX is $54.50, which indicates a 19% potential upside from the current levels.

