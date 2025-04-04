What You Need to Know Ahead of Equifax’s Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $30.9 billion, Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a global data, analytics, and technology company that engages in helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates through Workforce Solutions; U.S. Information Solutions (USIS); and International segments.

The consumer credit reporting agency is expected to unveil its Q1 2025 results on Wednesday, April 16. Ahead of this event, analysts expect EFX to report a profit of $1.42 per share, down 5.3% from $1.50 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On a positive note, EFX has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

However, for the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect EFX to report EPS of $7.64, up 4.8% from $7.29 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is anticipated to surge 24.5% year-over-year to $9.51 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of EFX have dropped 9.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.6% gain during the same time frame. The stock also lagged behind the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF’s (IYJ) marginal gains over the past year.

Despite outperforming Street's bottom-line expectations, Equifax's stock plummeted 8.4% after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 6. The company reported a solid 17.1% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $2.12, exceeding the consensus estimates by 95 basis points. Despite the ongoing softness in US hiring and mortgage markets, the company delivered a solid 7% year-over-year growth in operating revenues to $1.4 billion. However, it missed the Street's topline expectations.

Furthermore, in fiscal 2025, Equifax expects its revenues to increase by a modest 4.7% year-over-year to $5.95 billion. And due to an expected decline of about 12% in US mortgage hard credit inquiries in the current year, Equifax expects its adjusted EPS to inch up 2.2% year-over-year to $7.45, which unsettled investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus rating on Equifax stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 12 "Strong Buys," three "Moderate Buys," and six "Holds." Its mean price target of $286.89 suggests a 23.8% upside potential from current price levels.

