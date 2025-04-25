What You Need to Know Ahead of Dayforce's Earnings Release

With a market cap of $8.8 billion, Dayforce Inc. (DAY) operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, May 7, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect DAY to report a profit of $0.36 per share, up 71.4% from a profit of $0.21 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two occasions. In the previous quarter, it reported an EPS of $0.37, which surpassed the consensus estimates by 37%, thanks to a mix of enterprise, major-market, and global sales on top of an annual gross retention rate of 98%.

For the current year, analysts expect DAY to report EPS of $1.48, up 49.5% from $0.99 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, analysts expect its earnings to surge 21.6% year-over-year to $1.80 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, DAY shares have declined 4.1%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.2% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 3.7% returns over the same time frame.

DAY shares dropped 8% following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 5. The company reported a 16.4% year-over-year growth in its revenue, which amounted to $465.2 million, mainly driven by a 19.1% growth in its Dayforce recurring revenue, which came in at $347.9 million. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin increased 3% to 27.8%, pushing its adjusted EBITDA to $129.2 million, a 30.2% increase from the previous quarter.

The consensus opinion on DAY stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 18 analysts covering the stock, ten recommend a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and seven recommend a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $73.88 indicates a robust 29% upside potential from current price levels.

