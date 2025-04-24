What Will Newmont Stock React To Upcoming Earnings?

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is set to report its earnings on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, after market close. Revenues are likely to come in at about $4.6 billion as per our estimates, while earnings are likely to come in at about $2.86 per share. Newmont’s gold production rose by 9.2% year-over-year to 1.90 million ounces in Q4 2024. This growth, coupled with higher gold prices, is expected to contribute to improved earnings in Q1 2025.

The company has $62 Bil in current market capitalization. Revenue over the last twelve months was $19 Bil, and it was operationally profitable with $5.9 Bil in operating profits and net income of $3.3 Bil. That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High-Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

Newmont’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 17 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 5 positive and 12 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 29% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 29% of the time. However, this percentage decreases to 22% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 5 positive returns = 2.0%, and median of the 12 negative returns = -4.4%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

