What Will the Average Social Security Check Be for Retirees in 2026?

The good news for Social Security recipients is that they’ll be getting a raise in 2026. The bad news is that it won’t be enough to keep pace with inflation.

However, despite the ongoing erosion of purchasing power due to fast-rising prices, retirees can look forward to larger monthly payments starting in January.

Here’s how much the average recipient’s Social Security check will be in 2026.

The Most Current Benefits Data Isn’t Exactly Current

Every 30 days, the Social Security Administration (SSA) publishes its monthly statistical snapshot to report the agency’s current data, including the average monthly benefit payment amount. The current snapshot shows that the average retired worker gets $2,008.31 per month in Social Security benefits.

Unfortunately, a historically long government shutdown rendered monthly data reporting a nonessential service. Therefore, the most recent numbers are from August.

However, a recent GOBankingRates analysis used historical data to project the likely average payment in winter 2025 by averaging past seasonal increases in benefits. It found that the current average check is probably more like $2,018.15.

The Average Retiree Will Get $56 More per Month in 2026

In October, the SSA announced a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026. That means the average retiree will get about $56 more per month next year than they did in 2025.

If the GOBankingRates projection is correct, the average monthly Social Security check will be roughly $2,074 in 2026. If the official August numbers hold, it will be closer to $2,064.

2.8% Is Better Than Nothing, but It Doesn’t Match Inflation

COLAs are legally mandated annual revisions designed to protect Social Security recipients’ purchasing power by ensuring that benefits keep pace with inflation.

This year, however, rising prices are winning the race.

While the 2.8% COLA is certainly welcome, BLS data shows the current inflation rate is 3%, so seniors will still lose money even with a raise. While the average check will be $56 heavier, it will cost $62 to buy the same amount of goods and services.

