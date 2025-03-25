This Is What Whales Are Betting On Shell

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Shell (NYSE:SHEL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHEL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Shell.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $609,785, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $566,725.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $72.5 to $77.5 for Shell during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Shell's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Shell's significant trades, within a strike price range of $72.5 to $77.5, over the past month.

Shell 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $75.00 $322.0K 19 2 SHEL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $75.00 $178.0K 19 1.0K SHEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.8 $0.65 $0.7 $73.00 $140.0K 9.0K 3.0K SHEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.95 $2.85 $2.9 $72.50 $96.2K 8.4K 338 SHEL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.4 $2.3 $2.4 $72.50 $80.4K 1.1K 353

About Shell

Shell is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 1.5 million barrels of liquids and 7.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At end-2023, reserves stood at 9.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 49% of which, consisted of liquids. Its production and reserves are in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and North and South America. The company operates refineries with capacity of 1.6 mmb/d located in the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Europe and sells about 12 million tons per year of chemicals. Its largest chemical plants, often integrated with its local refineries, are in Central Europe, China, Singapore, and North America.

In light of the recent options history for Shell, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Shell Trading volume stands at 3,131,551, with SHEL's price up by 1.61%, positioned at $72.43. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 38 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Shell

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $82.0.

