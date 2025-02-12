This Is What Whales Are Betting On Redfin

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RDFN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Redfin. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $631,860, and 3 are calls, amounting to $142,000.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $10.0 for Redfin, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Redfin's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Redfin's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $10.0, over the past month.

Redfin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDFN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.42 $1.37 $1.38 $8.00 $276.0K 73 0 RDFN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.78 $0.62 $0.74 $8.00 $77.8K 4.5K 2.1K RDFN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.78 $0.61 $0.75 $8.00 $77.0K 4.5K 1.0K RDFN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.85 $1.84 $1.84 $8.00 $64.4K 1.1K 360 RDFN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.1 $3.0 $3.05 $10.00 $58.5K 1.4K 193

About Redfin

Redfin Corp is a residential real estate broker. It pairs its agents with the technology to create a service that is faster and costs less. The company meets customers through a listings-search website and mobile application. The company uses the same combination of technology and local service to originate mortgage loans and offer title and settlement services. It has five operating segments and three reportable segments, real estate services, rentals, and mortgage. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Real estate services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Redfin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Redfin's Current Market Status With a volume of 8,612,704, the price of RDFN is up 11.32% at $8.85. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Redfin, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.