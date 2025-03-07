This Is What Whales Are Betting On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RXRX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $58,200, and 7 calls, totaling $242,685.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $6.0 to $15.0 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Recursion Pharmaceuticals's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $6.0 to $15.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RXRX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $9.00 $58.2K 1.9K 25 RXRX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.85 $1.75 $1.75 $6.00 $49.3K 286 24 RXRX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $0.15 $0.1 $0.15 $7.00 $45.0K 795 3.1K RXRX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.75 $1.55 $1.75 $15.00 $34.9K 1.5K 206 RXRX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.3 $0.25 $0.3 $7.00 $30.0K 4.9K 1.1K

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery.

Current Position of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Currently trading with a volume of 16,205,570, the RXRX's price is up by 5.45%, now at $6.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. Expert Opinions on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $8.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Leerink Partners keeps a Market Perform rating on Recursion Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $6. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $11.

