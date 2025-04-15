This Is What Whales Are Betting On MongoDB

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $3,462,703 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $407,638.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $300.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MongoDB stands at 308.17, with a total volume reaching 3,094.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MongoDB, situated within the strike price corridor from $115.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.65 $26.7 $27.85 $150.00 $844.3K 371 557 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.4 $27.7 $27.7 $150.00 $573.6K 371 0 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $29.9 $27.95 $27.95 $145.00 $553.5K 11 211 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.4 $27.25 $28.0 $150.00 $347.2K 371 691 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $27.1 $26.65 $27.1 $160.00 $265.5K 1.2K 257

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MongoDB, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of MongoDB

With a volume of 1,221,350, the price of MDB is down -0.53% at $157.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $267.5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MongoDB options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MDB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

