This Is What Whales Are Betting On JD.com

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on JD.com. Our analysis of options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $713,824, and 10 were calls, valued at $4,563,272.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $50.0 for JD.com during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.75 $17.4 $17.52 $20.00 $877.2K 2.8K 1.0K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.5 $17.4 $17.5 $20.00 $875.0K 2.8K 2.0K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.7 $17.5 $17.5 $20.00 $875.0K 2.8K 1.5K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.55 $17.5 $17.5 $20.00 $875.0K 2.8K 501 JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $9.2 $8.85 $9.05 $30.00 $452.5K 4.3K 1.5K

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JD.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of JD.com With a volume of 6,017,846, the price of JD is up 0.65% at $37.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 96 days. What The Experts Say On JD.com

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $49.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $51. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

