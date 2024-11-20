This Is What Whales Are Betting On JD.com

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $550,850, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $2,486,931.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $28.0 to $70.0 for JD.com over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JD.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JD.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $28.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.53 $2.47 $2.51 $39.00 $815.7K 528 0 JD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.85 $5.75 $5.75 $30.00 $287.5K 25.1K 1.5K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.75 $5.7 $5.75 $30.00 $287.5K 25.1K 1.0K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.75 $5.7 $5.75 $30.00 $287.5K 25.1K 1.0K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.8 $5.75 $5.75 $30.00 $287.5K 25.1K 504

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

In light of the recent options history for JD.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,083,311, the price of JD is down by -0.26%, reaching $35.1. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 105 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $49.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $47. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $51.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JD.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

