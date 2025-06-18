This Is What Whales Are Betting On HubSpot

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on HubSpot.

Looking at options history for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 10% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $100,953 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $485,323.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $740.0 for HubSpot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for HubSpot's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of HubSpot's whale activity within a strike price range from $450.0 to $740.0 in the last 30 days.

HubSpot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.1 $6.2 $7.1 $600.00 $106.4K 39 154 HUBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $38.2 $32.0 $38.2 $740.00 $95.5K 200 25 HUBS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $25.5 $21.1 $23.5 $550.00 $70.5K 31 30 HUBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $53.4 $49.7 $53.16 $540.00 $69.1K 19 29 HUBS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $92.6 $85.9 $89.0 $460.00 $53.4K 0 8

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

HubSpot's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 346,569, with HUBS's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $554.85.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

Expert Opinions on HubSpot

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $725.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $675. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $775.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



Latest Ratings for HUBS

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

