This Is What Whales Are Betting On Flutter Entertainment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FLUT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Flutter Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 6% bullish and 93%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $204,055, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $990,843.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $290.0 for Flutter Entertainment over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Flutter Entertainment options trades today is 21.5 with a total volume of 24,032.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Flutter Entertainment's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

Flutter Entertainment 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FLUT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $37.1 $33.6 $37.1 $240.00 $204.0K 0 55 FLUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $290.00 $149.4K 43 3.0K FLUT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.2 $4.6 $4.7 $290.00 $114.6K 43 978 FLUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.4 $4.5 $4.5 $290.00 $109.3K 43 2.1K FLUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.1 $4.7 $4.7 $290.00 $106.2K 43 436

About Flutter Entertainment

In 2016, Irish company Paddy Power merged with UK firm Betfair to form online gaming operator Flutter Entertainment. Today, Flutter has the top digital revenue share in the US, UK and Ireland, Australia, and many other countries. Some of its main brands are FanDuel in the US, Sky Betting & Gaming and Paddy Power in the UK and Ireland, Sportsbet (acquired by Paddy Power in 2009) in Australia, and Sisal in Italy. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company offered products in over 100 countries and had 13.9 million average monthly users. In 2024, sports betting was 56% of revenue, online gaming 40%, and fantasy sports, horse racing, and other 4%.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Flutter Entertainment, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Flutter Entertainment With a trading volume of 682,554, the price of FLUT is up by 1.24%, reaching $244.66. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Flutter Entertainment

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $329.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $330. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Flutter Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $340. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Flutter Entertainment, targeting a price of $340. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets keeps a Market Outperform rating on Flutter Entertainment with a target price of $328. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Flutter Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Flutter Entertainment options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

