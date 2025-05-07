This Is What Whales Are Betting On Duolingo

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DUOL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Duolingo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $356,837, and 8 are calls, amounting to $1,648,934.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $700.0 for Duolingo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Duolingo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Duolingo's whale trades within a strike price range from $400.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Duolingo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $108.4 $108.4 $108.4 $400.00 $1.1M 137 0 DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.4 $10.2 $11.16 $520.00 $157.5K 238 175 DUOL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $103.5 $99.2 $100.4 $600.00 $80.3K 8 0 DUOL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $11.6 $11.4 $11.4 $520.00 $75.6K 238 242 DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.1 $11.6 $11.6 $520.00 $66.1K 238 299

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has four predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test, and In-App Purchases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Duolingo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Duolingo

Currently trading with a volume of 487,862, the DUOL's price is up by 1.28%, now at $496.81.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 91 days.

Expert Opinions on Duolingo

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $446.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Duolingo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for DUOL

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

