This Is What Whales Are Betting On Comcast

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Comcast. Our analysis of options history for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 11% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $253,580, and 4 were calls, valued at $432,385.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $42.5 for Comcast over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Comcast's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Comcast's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $42.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Comcast 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.32 $1.28 $1.3 $42.50 $260.0K 20.9K 2.0K CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $1.21 $1.17 $1.21 $40.00 $80.2K 296 1.5K CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $1.24 $1.22 $1.22 $40.00 $63.8K 296 2.0K CMCSA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.22 $1.18 $1.2 $42.50 $60.0K 20.9K 2.6K CMCSA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.16 $1.14 $1.15 $42.50 $57.3K 20.9K 2.6K

About Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 63 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and has invested heavily in proprietary content to build this position. Sky is also a large pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Comcast, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Comcast Currently trading with a volume of 23,752,413, the CMCSA's price is down by -2.1%, now at $38.67. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Comcast options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

