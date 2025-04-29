This Is What Whales Are Betting On BlackRock

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on BlackRock.

Looking at options history for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $208,293 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $59,300.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $810.0 to $1000.0 for BlackRock over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BlackRock's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BlackRock's whale trades within a strike price range from $810.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

BlackRock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $105.0 $100.0 $105.0 $900.00 $52.5K 2 5 BLK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $20.4 $14.4 $17.4 $810.00 $34.8K 314 20 BLK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $83.9 $83.8 $83.8 $920.00 $33.5K 70 7 BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $37.5 $32.3 $32.3 $1000.00 $32.3K 5 30 BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $75.9 $73.7 $75.9 $900.00 $30.3K 61 12

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.584 trillion in assets under management at the end of March 2025. Its product mix is diverse, with 53% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 8% in money market funds, and 4% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

In light of the recent options history for BlackRock, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

BlackRock's Current Market Status

With a volume of 176,614, the price of BLK is up 0.52% at $918.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About BlackRock

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1083.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for BlackRock with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for BLK

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

