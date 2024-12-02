This Is What Whales Are Betting On Apollo Global Management

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in APO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Apollo Global Management. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $57,570, and 7 calls, totaling $423,685.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $190.0 for Apollo Global Management during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $41.3 $39.5 $40.0 $135.00 $108.0K 1.9K 27 APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.4 $7.2 $7.4 $190.00 $95.4K 469 129 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.4 $12.2 $12.2 $180.00 $63.9K 925 59 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.2 $5.8 $6.1 $170.00 $57.5K 362 111 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.8 $13.5 $13.7 $185.00 $45.2K 342 44

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apollo Global Management, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Apollo Global Management With a trading volume of 1,081,920, the price of APO is down by -1.26%, reaching $172.82. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Apollo Global Management

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $174.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

