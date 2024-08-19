This Is What Whales Are Betting On Akamai Techs

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Akamai Techs.

Looking at options history for Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $219,704 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $638,820.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $115.0 for Akamai Techs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Akamai Techs stands at 2089.33, with a total volume reaching 1,792.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Akamai Techs, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Akamai Techs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AKAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.7 $3.5 $3.52 $100.00 $316.8K 5.2K 901 AKAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.8 $14.7 $14.7 $115.00 $145.5K 344 100 AKAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $18.1 $17.8 $17.8 $90.00 $89.0K 93 56 AKAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $18.2 $18.1 $18.1 $90.00 $72.4K 93 163 AKAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.1 $3.9 $4.0 $95.00 $45.6K 1.4K 276

About Akamai Techs

Akamai operates a content delivery network, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Akamai Techs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Akamai Techs's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 599,130, the AKAM's price is up by 0.66%, now at $101.16. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Akamai Techs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

