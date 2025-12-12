What to Watch With KO Stock in 2026

Key Points

Coca-Cola is considered one of the top consumer staples stocks.

The beverage giant has a durable business model and a portfolio of iconic brands.

The stock probably won’t surprise in either direction next year, but it could again be steady.

In any given year, even the worst-performing sectors can be homes to some solid performers. That's been the case this year in the consumer packaged goods space. Previously prized for its low volatility traits, consumer staples is an epicenter of disappointment for investors in 2025.

Thank goodness for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Amid ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) hoopla and talk of restrained consumer spending, shares of the Sprite maker performed admirably in 2025. It heads into 2026 garnering praise as one of the best consumer defensive stocks.

It remains to be seen if Coca-Cola can live up to that billing, but the company has the ingredients to match or perhaps modestly surpass this year's performance in 2026. Here's how that scenario could come together.

Old reliable can do it again in 2026

What Coca-Cola lacks in glamour relative to, say, a megacap growth stock, it makes up for in dependability. "Defense travels well" is an oft-used sports saying, but it relates to Coca-Cola because reliable free cash flow generation and robust operating margins travel well, too. So regardless of the macroeconomic environment, Coca-Cola should be able to deliver those traits as it has been. That steadiness has facilitated long-term outperformance of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and the stock's home sector. The chart below shows 10-year total returns:

That reliability is important because, speaking of the macroeconomic climate, CEO James Quincey recently said next year could bring incrementally more headwinds than tailwinds on the macro front. Fortunately, he wasn't ringing alarm bells with that commentary, and pertinent to investors considering the stock for 2026, he noted the company is focusing on the things it can control, such as execution, innovation, and pricing.

Another point that could bode for Coca-Cola investors in 2026 is that Quincey appears to be in touch with the consumer, acknowledging that while the company possesses pricing power, it has to be prudent with that instrument because consumers don't have sympathy for any company's higher input costs.

Call that an intangible or a variable, but at a time when so many consumers are rightfully decrying shrinkflation, investors can take heart in knowing that issue is on the radar of Coca-Cola leadership.

Raise a glass to Coke's balance sheet

Coca-Cola sports another trait coveted by long-term investors and one that could support the stock during tricky macroeconomic settings: a strong cash position. As of the end of the third quarter, the company had $14 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and that number may well be higher today following last month's $2.4 billion sale of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) shares to that company.

Leverage is low and within the company's desired range of 2x to 2.5x net debt/earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Factor in an A+ credit rating from S&P Global, and the Dasani maker, if needed, can tap capital markets at favorable rates.

Putting it all together, shares of Coca-Cola are unlikely to set investing ablaze in 2026, but for patient investors seeking durability and reliability, the stock could be a practical, rewarding addition to well-balanced portfolios.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

