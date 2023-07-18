What Was The HAMP Program?

A defining feature of the 2008 recession was the staggering number of people who lost their homes. While there were 717,522 foreclosures in 2006, according to the Pew Research Center, that number ballooned to more than 2.3 million in 2008.

To mitigate foreclosures, the government created the Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP) in 2009. The program reduced mortgage payments for homeowners facing financial hardship, and it was expanded in 2012 to incorporate more homeowners.

While HAMP is no longer available to new applicants, other options exist to help homeowners who are struggling to make their monthly mortgage payments.

Where Did the HAMP Program Come From?

HAMP was developed in conjunction with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It was launched to fulfill the requirements of the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008. That law directed the Department of Treasury to modify troubled mortgages whenever possible.

As unemployment increased and home values plummeted, HAMP kept monthly payments affordable for millions of homeowners. However, in its first year, only 170,000 homeowners were approved for permanent loan modifications, according to an April 2010 Congressional hearing.

In response to concerns that not enough borrowers were benefitting from the program, the federal government changed or eliminated some eligibility requirements to allow more people to qualify for assistance. By December 31, 2016, mortgage modifications had been approved for approximately 1.8 million homeowners through HAMP and other specialized programs.

After the HAMP expired, the government directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to create a Flex Modification program for their borrowers. Other modification options remain available through the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and individual loan servicers, as well.

How Did the HAMP Program Work?

The goal of the program was to reduce a borrower’s monthly payment down to 31% of their gross monthly income. That was accomplished by using one or more of the following:

Interest rate reduction

Loan term extension

Principal forbearance/forgiveness

In addition, there were four components to the program:

First lien modifications. These allowed borrowers to reduce payments on their first mortgage.

These allowed borrowers to reduce payments on their first mortgage. Second lien modifications. Those with an eligible first lien could also receive a modification on a second mortgage on the same property.

Those with an eligible first lien could also receive a modification on a second mortgage on the same property. Home Affordable Foreclosure Alternatives (HAFA). Allowed short sales and deed-in-lieu transactions as a means to avoid foreclosure.

Allowed short sales and deed-in-lieu transactions as a means to avoid foreclosure. Unemployment Program. HAMP modifications for unemployed borrowers provided a temporary forbearance of mortgage principal.

The program was voluntary for private home loans, but the government provided financial incentives to encourage lenders to modify terms for delinquent borrowers. Most assistance came in the form of first-lien modifications. According to 2014 statistics from HUD, many homeowners reduced their first mortgage payments by almost 40% through HAMP, with a median savings of $541 per month.

Before a loan could be permanently modified, borrowers participated in a three-month trial period to ensure they could make the new payments. If the trial was successful, borrowers were then eligible for a permanent loan modification.

Loan modification details could vary and some included interest rates that increased or terms that ended with balloon payments. Some borrowers were approved to receive up to $10,000 in principal reduction in exchange for timely payments.

HAMP Program Requirements

While modifications could make payments affordable, not everyone qualified for HAMP benefits. Program eligibility was limited to those who met the following criteria:

Owned and occupied a one- to four-unit residence.

Had an unpaid principal mortgage balance of no more than $729,750 for a single-family home.

Had a loan that originated before January 1, 2009.

Had a financial hardship that made mortgage payments unaffordable.

Submitting a HAMP program application didn’t guarantee approval either. Program data from January 2017 indicates 2.9 million assistance requests were approved out of 9.6 million.

Many of those who were approved didn’t qualify for a permanent loan modification. For instance, loans for unemployed individuals may not have qualified if borrowers struggled to make timely payments during the trial period.

HAMP Program Alternatives

Now that the HAMP program deadline has passed, it’s no longer an option if you’re struggling to make mortgage payments. Fortunately, there are some alternatives available:

Flex Modification. This program resembles HAMP. It went into effect in 2017 and is available for conventional loans owned or guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The program requires servicers to automatically enter eligible borrowers into a trial plan once they are 90 to 105 days behind on their payments.

This program resembles HAMP. It went into effect in 2017 and is available for conventional loans owned or guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The program requires servicers to automatically enter eligible borrowers into a trial plan once they are 90 to 105 days behind on their payments. COVID-19 Recovery Modification. The FHA offers several loan modification programs if you fall behind on your FHA mortgage. These include the option to extend your loan to a 40-year mortgage. Despite the reference to COVID-19, your hardship doesn’t have to be related to the pandemic to qualify for a modification. All eligible borrowers—even those who are non-occupants—may qualify.

The FHA offers several loan modification programs if you fall behind on your FHA mortgage. These include the option to extend your loan to a 40-year mortgage. Despite the reference to COVID-19, your hardship doesn’t have to be related to the pandemic to qualify for a modification. All eligible borrowers—even those who are non-occupants—may qualify. Homeowner Assistance Fund. Although not open in all areas, the Homeowner Assistance Fund is administered by states using $9.961 billion appropriated in the American Rescue Plan Act. The fund helps homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgages because of impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Council of State Housing Agencies has links to all available state programs.

There are also loan modification programs available for VA and USDA loans. Even if you don’t qualify for a government program, you should contact your lender to discuss your options. Companies may prefer to adjust the terms of your loan rather than go through the time and expense of a foreclosure.

From first-time homebuyers to established homeowners, the economic uncertainty of the past few years has caused many people to struggle with their mortgage payments. While HAMP may be gone, other options exist. If you need help, you can reach a HUD-approved housing counselor through the HUD Exchange website.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.