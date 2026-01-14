What Uber Needs to Prove in 2026

Key Points

In 2026, investors should focus on whether Uber can expand margins while still growing trips and users.

Advertising and delivery will decide the quality of future profits.

Capital discipline is the hidden differentiator.

Uber (NYSE: UBER) exited 2025 in a significantly different position than it was in just a few years ago. The company is now consistently profitable, generates meaningful free cash flow, and operates with far more discipline than it did during its growth-at-all-costs era.

That's real progress, but it doesn't mean the growth story is over.

The question is no longer whether Uber's business model works. The question now is whether it can build on this momentum -- and the answer will depend on how well it executes across a few critical areas.

Here are the four key things Uber needs to prove in 2026.

1. That it can expand profitability without slowing growth

Uber has crossed an important milestone: Profitability is now structural. But maintaining profits is different from expanding margins.

In 2026, investors should watch to see whether Uber can continue growing trips, users, and gross bookings while still widening its margins, especially in its core mobility and business segments. The risk is subtle: As competition normalizes and pricing becomes more rational, incremental growth may become harder to monetize.

Uber needs to show that its operating leverage is sustainable as it continues to invest in growing its business. If margins stall while growth continues, it will raise concerns among long-term investors. However, if margins expand alongside growth, then we can expect Uber's long-term earnings power to be meaningfully higher.

2. That advertising can scale without hurting the core experience

Uber's advertising business is one of its most promising and least tested growth levers.

Ads now contribute meaningfully to revenue, and they carry far higher margins than rides or deliveries. But in 2026, Uber needs to prove that it can scale that business responsibly.

The risk isn't advertiser demand. It's user trust.

If ads clutter the app, distort search results, or prioritize monetization over relevance, Uber risks damaging the very engagement that makes the platform valuable. Amazon has walked this line successfully. Uber needs to show that it can do the same.

Investors should watch not just ad revenue growth, but retention, order frequency, and merchant satisfaction. Advertising only works long term if it enhances -- not degrades -- the ecosystem.

3. That delivery can improve economics beyond restaurants

Uber Eats has evolved, but it still faces some skepticism.

In 2026, the company needs to demonstrate that Uber Eats can continue to improve unit economics while expanding into the grocery and retail niches. These categories increase the frequency of use and embed Uber deeper into customers' daily lives, but they also bring greater operational complexity. The challenge is balance.

The company doesn't need Uber Eats to become a margin monster. It needs to show that it can be consistently profitable at scale, support advertising growth, and increase customer lifetime value across the broader platform.

If Uber Eats can continue to expand margins and drive engagement without dragging down the company's overall profitability, it strengthens Uber's platform narrative. If it stalls, investors may continue to discount its contribution.

4. That management remains disciplined in allocating capital

One of Uber's most underappreciated achievements is its cultural effect.

The company no longer prioritizes growth above all other concerns. It limits incentives and returns capital through buybacks. In 2026, Uber must demonstrate that this discipline persists even as revenue growth continues.

This matters because scale often tempts management teams to overextend. New markets, new products, and acquisitions all look attractive when cash is abundant.

Investors should closely monitor capital allocation, considering factors such as buybacks versus reinvestment, operating efficiency versus expansion, and clarity on return on invested capital. Discipline is easy when cash is scarce. It's harder -- and more important -- when money is plentiful.

What does all this mean for investors?

Uber has already cleared the most significant hurdle -- building a profitable and scalable platform. But the next phase will demand more nuance.

In 2026, Uber must prove it can:

Expand margins without sacrificing growth.

Monetize advertising without eroding trust.

Improve Uber Eats' economics while broadening its scope.

Maintain capital discipline at scale.

None of these issues poses an existential risk to the company. But together, they will determine whether Uber remains a solid large-cap compounder or stalls into a mature, slower-growing platform.

For long-term investors, 2026 will be a year during which they'll want to keep a close eye on Uber's execution.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 14, 2026.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.