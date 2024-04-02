What the Upper Middle Class Make in Different US Cities

What does it take to be considered upper middle class in America these days? The answer can vary significantly depending on where you live. Earning power and the cost of living differ drastically across major metropolitan areas. New research from GOBankingRates shows that in some major U.S. cities, an annual income of just $58,000 is enough to qualify as “upper middle class.” But in other cities, an income of $270,000 is needed to enjoy the same status. This is especially pronounced in tech hubs like San Jose, California, and Bellevue, Washington.

Whether you’re a young professional scouting potential job locations, a family considering a move or just someone curious about America’s economic landscape, this dive into upper-middle-class benchmarks across the country will offer useful insights.

10 Affordable Cities Where the Upper Middle Class Makes Less

Here are 10 major cities where the upper-middle-class population makes the least, due to the lower cost of living and lower wages. Most are located in the Midwest and South. They’re listed in descending order, from the highest income range (of this group) to the lowest.

10. Toledo, Ohio

Upper-middle-class range: $70,630 to $90,810

Located along the western edge of Lake Erie, Toledo has a rich history as a manufacturing hub. Residents enjoy Toledo’s affordable Midwestern charm. With a low cost of living and affordable housing, Toledo offers a decent quality of life for the upper middle class. An income around $80,000 puts a family solidly in this tier, allowing them to live comfortably, take vacations and save for retirement in this historic city along the Maumee River.

9. Rochester, New York

Upper-middle-class range: $68,687 to $88,312

A vibrant city on the southern shore of Lake Ontario, Rochester has a laidback college town vibe thanks to the University of Rochester presence. The upper middle class in Rochester consists of households earning about $68,000 to $88,000 annually. According to Payscale, the cost of living in Rochester is just 1% higher than the national average. Those with upper-middle-class incomes in this beautiful city on Lake Ontario can afford spacious homes, nice cars and an enviable lifestyle.

8. Gainesville, Florida

Upper-middle-class range: $68,107 to $87,566

As home to the University of Florida, Gainesville has a relatively large upper middle class thanks to the presence of university faculty, staff and professionals. The cost of living is just 2% higher than the national average, according to Payscale data. This college town provides an excellent quality of life. An income around $70,000 allows a family to live very comfortably here, enjoying Florida’s mild winters without the steep costs of coastal cities.

7. Syracuse, New York

Upper-middle-class range: $67,797 to $87,168

Syracuse balances a classic small city feel with an impressive arts and entertainment scene. With an upper-middle-class income around $70,000 in Syracuse, families can afford good-sized homes, vacations and contribute strongly to retirement accounts. The relatively low housing costs in this central New York location make it appealing for those seeking an upper-middle-class lifestyle without a super high income.

6. Springfield, Missouri

Upper-middle-class range: $67,589 to $86,900

Thanks to Missouri’s low costs, an income of just $67,589 is enough to be considered upper middle class in Springfield. Despite the cost of living being 13% above the national average, based on Payscale data, Missouri’s affordable housing market means those earnings go far. Families at this level can own nice homes, travel and splurge on luxuries while still saving a good chunk each month for investments and retirement.

5. Birmingham, Alabama

Upper-middle-class range: $66,055 to $84,928

With housing prices and living costs below national averages, Birmingham residents earning $66,055 to about $85,000 occupy the upper middle class. At this income level, families can afford spacious homes, multiple cars and ample discretionary spending while still saving.

4. Jackson, Mississippi

Upper-middle-class range: $65,634 to $84,386

The capital city of Jackson offers a glimpse into Mississippi’s historical roots. The pedestrian-friendly Fondren district hosts eclectic shops and nightlife. Jackson has a very low cost of living, so an income as low as $65,634 can allow a comfortable upper-middle-class lifestyle here. Families at this tier can purchase sizable homes, pursue hobbies and activities, save for college and retirement and generally live affluently.

3. Dayton, Ohio

Upper-middle-class range: $64,467 to $82,886

Situated along the Great Miami River, Dayton is an affordable place to live the upper-middle-class lifestyle without an ultra-high income. Payscale shows the cost of living at 6% above the national average. Daytonians in the upper middle class can afford a very comfortable lifestyle. Households earning around $65,000 per year can own nice homes, take vacations, pursue leisure activities and sock away plenty for the future in this southwest Ohio city.

2. Detroit, Michigan

Upper-middle-class range: $58,739 to $75,522

As one of America’s great comeback cities, Detroit offers a relatively affordable cost of living at just 4% above the national average, according to Payscale. This makes the city an appealing option. The upper middle class in Detroit consists of households earning about $59,000 to $75,000 annually.

1. Cleveland, Ohio

Upper-middle-class range: $57,977 to $74,542

Cleveland has a relatively low cost of living, just 6% above the national average according to Payscale, so an income around $65,000 puts a family squarely in the upper middle class. At this income level, Cleveland families can purchase nice homes, pay for leisure activities, set aside college and retirement funds and still have disposable income.

10 Expensive Cities Where the Upper Middle Class Makes More

Conversely, here are 10 major cities where the upper middle class makes the most; with 6 out of the 10 cities being in California. They’re listed in ascending order, from the lowest income range (of this group) to the highest.

10. Irvine, California

Upper-middle-class range: $191,252 to $245,896

Irvine epitomizes Southern California living with its sunny climate, sprawling master-planned communities and abundance of parks and open spaces. With an upper-middle-class range of $191,252 to $245,896, Irvine residents in this tier can afford the city’s high costs. They live comfortably in spacious homes, take advantage of Irvine’s excellent schools and amenities and still have enough for travel, recreation and saving.

9. Cary, North Carolina

Upper-middle-class range: $194,938 to $250,634

In the thriving suburb of Cary, the upper middle class earn upward of $195,000 annually. At this income level, families can purchase beautiful homes, provide enriching activities for their children and enjoy an enviable quality of life boosted by Cary’s affordable costs relative to other major metros.

8. San Jose, California

Upper-middle-class range: $211,571 to $272,020

The heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose blends a rich cultural heritage with cutting-edge innovation. San Jose’s upper-middle-class range of $211,571 to $272,020 allows residents to live very comfortably in the tech hub, though home costs remain steep. These households can afford ample living spaces, sought-after schools, frequent travel and still dedicate funds to savings and investments.

7. San Francisco, California

Upper-middle-class range: $212,627 to $273,378

With an upper-middle-class income spanning $212,627 to $273,378, San Franciscans at this level can experience many of the city’s famed amenities like world-class dining and culture. This densely packed city delights with attractions like the Golden Gate Bridge, cable cars and museums. However, the exorbitant housing market means most opt for smaller dwellings and townhomes rather than large single-family homes. According to Payscale, expenses run 79% higher than the national average, largely driven by the exorbitant housing market amid intense demand and limited supply.

6. Arlington, Virginia

Upper-middle-class range: $213,713 to $274,774

Just across the Potomac from Washington, D.C., Arlington’s walkable neighborhoods offer easy access to restaurants, arts venues, parks and public transit into the nation’s capital for work or exploration of monuments. Arlington carries a 41% higher cost of living compared to the national average, based on Payscale data, while its upper middle class earn around $240,000. Families in this range can afford spacious homes, enrollment in top schools, funding of hobbies and travel and healthy retirement savings despite the area’s higher costs.

5. Naperville, Illinois

Upper-middle-class range: $223,617 to $287,508

The Chicago suburb of Naperville has an upper-middle-class income range from $223,617 to $287,508. Households at these earnings can afford Naperville’s large, beautiful homes. Payscale indicates the overall cost of living is 41% above the national average here. But for many, the quality suburban experience, charming downtown areas, community pride and access to big-city pursuits make it worthwhile.

4. Frisco, Texas

Upper-middle-class range: $224,882 to $289,134

One of America’s fastest-growing cities, Frisco offers an attractive suburban lifestyle in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex at costs on par with the national average, according to Payscale. Frisco residents in the upper-middle-class range can purchase spacious homes, access Frisco’s top-ranked schools and amenities, travel frequently and dedicate substantial income to savings and investments. Abundant retail, top-rated schools, parks and trails, entertainment venues and rapidly expanding job opportunities make Frisco an enticing destination without astronomical living expenses.

3. Bellevue, Washington

Upper-middle-class range: $232,635 to $299,102

The core of Seattle’s tech corridor, the suburb of Bellevue comes with costs 66% higher than the national average, based on Payscale data. Residents in the upper middle class can afford comfortable homes, access to desired activities and schools and vacations, while still maximizing retirement and investment accounts despite the area’s high costs.

2. Fremont, California

Upper-middle-class range: $262,925 to $338,046

Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fremont has both culturally diverse communities and proximity to Silicon Valley job centers. In the San Francisco Bay Area city of Fremont, upper-middle-class households earn north of $262,925 annually. While high, these incomes are needed to afford Fremont’s expensive real estate and allow for a lifestyle with travel, leisure and savings. Payscale shows the overall cost of living is 77% above the national average.

1. Sunnyvale, California

Upper-middle-class range: $271,454 to $349,012

Sunnyvale, in the heart of Silicon Valley, has blossomed from its agricultural roots into a thriving tech center with easy access to employers like Apple and Google. Residents in the upper-middle-class income tier can afford decent-sized homes, pursue desired activities and schooling for kids, vacation regularly and save substantially — albeit with sacrifices due to the astronomical costs.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first used the 2022 American Community Survey to find the 200 largest cities in the US, in terms of total households. Once those cities were isolated GOBankingRates found the median household incomes for all those cities. Then, we found the upper middle-class income range following the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle class income as “two-thirds to double” the median income of an area. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 11, 2024.

