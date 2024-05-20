What the Options Market Tells Us About Roblox

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RBLX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Roblox. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $217,765, and 6 are calls, amounting to $279,729.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $27.5 to $50.0 for Roblox during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Roblox stands at 1244.8, with a total volume reaching 2,570.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Roblox, situated within the strike price corridor from $27.5 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.45 $3.35 $3.35 $47.50 $81.7K 319 0 RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $3.85 $3.75 $3.8 $30.00 $57.0K 3.0K 184 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.62 $2.58 $2.59 $32.50 $53.8K 588 210 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.95 $8.9 $8.95 $27.50 $51.0K 520 115 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.2 $8.2 $35.00 $50.0K 375 98

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Roblox, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Roblox Trading volume stands at 6,374,083, with RBLX's price up by 1.98%, positioned at $33.55. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 79 days. Expert Opinions on Roblox

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $47.2.

An analyst from Roth MKM downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $55. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $37. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $40. In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $56. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

