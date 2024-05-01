FXEmpire.com -

Stocks initially sell off on nasty geopolitical news. But emotional overreactions are a mistake.

What stocks do after a geopolitical event doesn’t always tell you where they’ll be once the dust settles.

For instance, the S&P 500 has averaged 1.4% and 1.1% drops, respectively, a week and a month after geopolitical events. After Iran bombed Israel on April 13, the following week the index was down 3.1%.

However, the S&P 500 gains 1.3% three months after geopolitical events, on average. The index rises 5.8% and 12.1% gains after six and 12 months, respectively, both of which are way above historical gains:

Since 1940, stocks have delivered above-average returns a year after major geopolitical events 82.1% of the time:

A Sector Seeing Heavy Big Money Buying

The state of the world is changing sector leadership. For example, a sector seeing heavy Big Money buying amidst the volatility is energy.

The formerly out-of-favor sector has been rising high recently. Through April 30, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is up 11.6% (versus 5.6% for the S&P 500), per FactSet:

One energy company standing out is Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG). It’s a Texas-based independent energy company focused on natural gas reserves and onshore oil.

FANG is up 30% in 2024 and has a yearslong track record of strong sales and earnings growth:

3-year sales growth rate (+56.9%)

3-year earnings growth rate (+34.8%)

Source: FactSet

Big Money accumulation is driving FANG upward. Each green bar signals unusual inflows:

FANG has been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals, showing unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this every week.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report numerous times since 2012. The blue bars below shows when FANG was a top pick… Big Money buying sent it soaring:

A Buying Opportunity Ahead of a Big Rebound

Geopolitical tensions mean we should expect short-term volatility. But don’t panic. This is likely a buying opportunity ahead of a big rebound.

It’s a safe bet new sector leaders like energy will play a bigger role in driving the market higher. Follow the Big Money flows with MAPsignals to learn more.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

