What Sets the Best Brokerage Stocks Apart From the Rest

Key Points

The best brokerages generate revenue in ways other than trading commissions.

Client assets drive long-term growth and profitability.

Recurring revenue makes brokerage businesses more resilient.

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There was a time when most brokerages were the same. They simply lived and died by helping investors trade and manage assets.

But today, it's far more involved. You needn't look any further than Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) to understand this.

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Indeed, these are three of the most successful players in the space, and all three do far more than execute buy and sell orders.

Of the three, however, one stands out as the most compelling combination of growth, profitability, and valuation today.

The new breed of brokerage stocks

Let's start with Charles Schwab, which currently oversees more than $12.6 trillion in client assets and continues adding new accounts at an impressive pace.

In April 2026, Schwab opened 437,000 new brokerage accounts, while daily average trades reached a record 10.3 million. With this massive asset base, the company can generate significant recurring revenue from advisory services, cash management, margin lending, and asset management fees.

Now consider Interactive Brokers, which serves traders, financial advisors, hedge funds, and institutions, with access to more than 170 markets around the globe.

Interactive Brokers now holds roughly $871 billion in client equity across nearly 5 million accounts. Its clients tend to trade frequently and use a variety of different products, such as margin lending, futures, options, and foreign exchange services. Those products deliver far more revenue per account than what you would get from a traditional retail brokerage.

Then you have Robinhood, which continues to grow like wildfire.

As of April 2026, Robinhood had 27.6 million funded customers and $345 billion in platform assets, representing a 49% year-over-year increase.

The company continues attracting younger investors, too, through commission-free trading, cryptocurrency access, retirement accounts, prediction markets, and premium subscription services. Robinhood's ability to tap into a new generation of investors allows it to build relationships and nurture these folks in ways that would be quite difficult for traditional brokerages.

Combined, Schwab, Interactive Brokers, and Robinhood oversee nearly $14 trillion in client assets and custody assets. That's huge.

So what separates these brokerage stocks from weaker competitors?

Revenue, assets, and financial ecosystems

First, strong brokerages generate revenue from multiple sources.

Trading commissions can be cyclical, but asset management fees, advisory services, securities lending, net interest income, and subscription revenue all help create more durable businesses.

Second, they benefit from asset growth. Schwab's client assets now exceed $12 trillion, while Robinhood and Interactive Brokers continue attracting billions in new assets annually. As assets continue to grow, revenue can expand even if trading activity slows.

Finally, the best brokerage firms become financial ecosystems rather than simple trading platforms. It's hard to imagine a basic, traditional trading platform surviving beyond the next decade.

Of course, if I had to pick just one, my pick would be Interactive Brokers.

The company combines solid growth potential with strong profitability and a reasonable valuation. It continues attracting active traders, advisors, and institutional clients while benefiting from higher-value revenue streams.

If you're looking for the best balance of growth, profitability, and valuation, Interactive Brokers looks especially attractive right now.

Should you buy stock in Interactive Brokers Group right now?

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Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group, short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group, and short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.