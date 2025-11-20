What Role Do Global Partnerships Play in Advancing Boeing's Strategy?

The Boeing Company BA is well positioned to benefit from international collaborations by accessing global markets, pooling research and development expenses to support innovation, and leveraging specialized expertise across its extensive supplier network.



The company’s position is bolstered by rising demand and its ability to leverage cutting-edge global technologies. To meet the demands of global production, Boeing relies on a network of more than 20,000 partners and suppliers across over 65 countries, giving it access to a broad range of expertise, high-quality components and cost-efficient manufacturing capabilities.



Overseas markets now account for the majority of Boeing’s business, with international customers making up more than 70% of its total backlog. Nearly 70% of Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ historical revenues have been sourced from international buyers, with emerging economies accounting for a meaningful share. Similarly, international sales now play a significant role in driving revenues for Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security division.



Boeing Global Services establishes regional hubs, training centers, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in strategically important markets to be closer to its global customers. These localized operations enable faster response times, improved access to critical spare parts, and tailored training programs that address specific regional needs. By delivering more efficient and personalized support, Boeing enhances customer satisfaction, strengthens long-term relationships and increases the likelihood of securing multi-year service agreements.

Several other U.S. defense companies are also realizing substantial advantages from their global partnerships and expanding portfolios of international contracts. These collaborations are enabling them to broaden market access, enhance technological capabilities and strengthen their competitive positions worldwide, as discussed below:



Airbus SE EADSY relies heavily on international collaborations, which strengthen its competitiveness in the global aerospace duopoly and support its long-term expansion and technological advancement.



Embraer S.A. EMBJ benefits from a broad network of international collaborations that help reduce risks, distribute development expenses, and tap into diverse technical and production strengths, ensuring it remains competitive in the rapidly evolving global aerospace sector.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates an improvement of 57.95% and 113.14%, respectively, year over year.



In terms of valuation, BA’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 1.5X, a discount to the industry’s average of 2.36X.



In the past year, the company’s shares have risen 27.3% compared with the industry’s 21.9% growth.



