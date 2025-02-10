What ‘Return Being Processed’ Really Means When Waiting for Your Tax Refund

Taxpayers using the “Where’s My Refund” tool on the IRS website are going to be very common in the upcoming weeks. If you have already filed, then you’ve probably seen a message that says, “Your return is being processed.” In some cases, this message might stay on there for weeks, or even months.

The hurry-up-and-wait game can seem tedious with an income tax return. The message might be annoying if it keeps popping up over and over again, but it actually carries good news for the status of your refund.

A “return being processed” status means the IRS has your tax return, and your paper check, direct deposit or e-return is hopefully on the way. Your personalized refund date will be available as soon as the IRS finishes processing your return and confirms its approval.

Further, the good news about this status is that the IRS “got your tax return, so you don’t have to sweat that there was an issue with them receiving it,” according to Howard Samuels, a certified public accountant at New Jersey-based Samuels & Associates.

Historically, the IRS has been able to process most returns and issue tax refunds within 21 calendar days of receiving it. Read on to get more info about waiting on your tax refund.

Why You Might Have To Wait for Your Tax Return

Though everyone’s refund amount varies, when they receive it typically does not. However, if you haven’t seen your refund directly deposited into your bank account, even though you filed over a month ago, there may be other issues. Here are some key reasons you could be waiting after you file your tax return:

If your tax return is missing the required forms or is incomplete

Errors in your tax return calculations between what you’ve claimed as the earned income and the amount of your refund

A mismatch between your Social Security Number and the records

If there is suspicion of identity theft

If you have filed an amended return

Preventing Delays

There are steps you can take to help prevent delays. These include filing your return online, choosing direct deposit, double-checking that all the information is accurate, making sure you sign the return before sending it off and ensuring that it is sent to the right IRS processing center.

If you suspect that your refund is delayed longer than usual, you should contact the IRS. Just be sure to do so at the right time. Last year, taxpayers who contacted the agency with tax return questions had only a 1 in 9 chance of being answered, according to a report from the Taxpayer Advocate Service. Those who did get through had average wait times of 23 minutes before being connected to a customer service agent.

“Your best bet is to call first thing in the morning as soon as the IRS opens at 7 a.m. ET,” Samuels said. “I’ve also heard some people have luck when they call later in the day around 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. [Eastern] right before the IRS closes at 7 p.m.”

