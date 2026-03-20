What Powers BWXT's Strength in Nuclear Medicine Manufacturing?

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT is strengthening its presence beyond defense through its growing nuclear medicine business. The company develops and manufactures radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals used in medical imaging and cancer treatment, supporting healthcare providers with critical diagnostic and therapeutic materials. This segment helps the company diversify its revenue base while reducing reliance on its core defense operations.



A key focus area is the production of medical isotopes, which are used in procedures such as cancer detection and targeted radiation therapy. These materials require highly specialized handling, processing and regulatory compliance, creating strong barriers to entry. The company’s expertise in nuclear materials and precision manufacturing supports its ability to operate in this highly regulated environment.



BWX Technologies is also investing in expanding its isotope production capacity and developing new capabilities to support emerging medical applications. This includes strengthening its supply chain and improving production efficiency to meet growing demand. As the use of nuclear medicine increases globally, a reliable supply of isotopes has become increasingly important.



BWXT’s long-standing experience in nuclear technology provides a strong foundation for its medical operations. By leveraging its technical capabilities, the company is able to diversify its revenue base while supporting critical healthcare needs.

Rising Demand for Nuclear Medicine Drives Market Growth

Growing use of radiopharmaceuticals in diagnostics and cancer treatment is driving demand for reliable isotope supply and nuclear medicine services. Other companies working in similar areas are discussed below.



Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH distributes radiopharmaceuticals for use in nuclear imaging, theranostics and other procedures in hospitals and physicians’ offices.



Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX focuses on advancing targeted radiopharmaceutical solutions, supporting cancer diagnosis and treatment through its specialized imaging and therapeutic pipeline.

Earnings Estimates for BWXT Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 11.97% and 13.51%, respectively.



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BWXT Stock Trading at a Discount

BWX Technologies is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 5.05X compared with the industry average of 11.9X.



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BWXT Stock Price Performance

In the past year, BWXT shares have surged 111.4% compared with the industry’s 36.1% growth.



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BWXT’s Zacks Rank

BWX Technologies currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.