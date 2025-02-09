What Is the Penalty for Not Taking Your RMD?

As you approach retirement, it’s important to consider how required minimum distributions (RMDs) from your IRA or 401(k) could impact your taxes. These withdrawals are intended for you to draw down your tax-deferred savings. Failing to take your RMD can lead to significant financial penalties. The IRS imposes a steep excise tax on any amount not withdrawn as required, which can be as high as 25% of the shortfall.

A financial advisor can help you create a withdrawal strategy and structure RMDs to avoid penalties in the future.

Potential Penalties for Not Taking a Required RMD

RMDs are mandatory withdrawals from retirement accounts that individuals must take once they reach a certain age, typically 73 as of 2023. These withdrawals apply to traditional IRAs, 401(k)s and similar retirement plans. RMDs require you to pay taxes on retirement savings that have been growing tax-deferred over the years.

One of the most severe penalties for not taking a required RMD is the excise tax imposed by the IRS. If you fail to withdraw the minimum amount by the deadline, you may be subject to a 25% penalty on the amount that should have been withdrawn. This penalty was reduced from 50% in recent years, but it remains a substantial financial burden.

Skipping an RMD can also lead to larger required withdrawals in subsequent years. This can push you into a higher tax bracket, increasing your overall tax burden.

To avoid these penalties, it is essential to plan ahead and ensure that you take your RMDs on time. Many financial institutions offer services to help you calculate and automate your RMDs, reducing the risk of oversight. Additionally, consulting with a financial advisor can provide personalized guidance tailored to your specific retirement plan and financial situation.

Steps to Take If You Missed an RMD

If you missed an RMD, it is important to address the situation promptly to avoid potential penalties. RMDs are mandatory withdrawals from certain retirement accounts, and failing to take them can result in significant tax consequences. Here are five steps you could follow, if you find yourself in this situation:

Understand the penalty : The IRS imposes a 25% excise tax on the amount not withdrawn as required. If corrected promptly, this RMD penalty can be reduced to 10%.

: The IRS imposes a 25% excise tax on the amount not withdrawn as required. If corrected promptly, this RMD penalty can be reduced to 10%. Take the missed RMD immediately : As soon as you realize the mistake, withdraw the required amount from your retirement account. This action demonstrates your intention to comply with IRS regulations and can be an important step in mitigating penalties.

: As soon as you realize the mistake, withdraw the required amount from your retirement account. This action demonstrates your intention to comply with IRS regulations and can be an important step in mitigating penalties. File IRS Form 5329 : Use this form to report the missed RMD and calculate the penalty. Completing Form 5329 accurately is essential, as it provides the IRS with the necessary information to process your situation.

: Use this form to report the missed RMD and calculate the penalty. Completing Form 5329 accurately is essential, as it provides the IRS with the necessary information to process your situation. Request a waiver for the penalty : Attach a letter of explanation to Form 5329, detailing the reason for missing the RMD and the steps you have taken to correct it.The IRS may waive the RMD penalty if you can show reasonable cause and that you acted promptly to remedy the error.

: Attach a letter of explanation to Form 5329, detailing the reason for missing the RMD and the steps you have taken to correct it.The IRS may waive the RMD penalty if you can show reasonable cause and that you acted promptly to remedy the error. Consult a financial advisor or tax professional: Seeking professional advice from an expert could help you find additional ways to handle your specific situation and avoid future mistakes.

How to Calculate How Much RMDs You Need to Take

Calculating how much you need to take for your required minimum distributions (RMDs) is an important part of managing your retirement accounts. The process begins by determining each of your account balances as of December 31 of the previous year.

Once you have your account balance, the next step is to use the IRS Uniform Lifetime Table to find your distribution period based on your age. This table provides a life expectancy factor that corresponds to your age, which you will use to calculate your RMD. Divide your account balance by the life expectancy factor to determine how much you must withdraw for the year. The RMD formula is:

RMD = Account balance / Life expectancy factor

Keep in mind that each spouse has to take their own RMD annually. So taking two distributions in one year could potentially increase your taxable income. Therefore, having a plan can help you manage your tax liability.

Bottom Line

If you miss your RMD deadline, the IRS can impose a penalty, which is an excise tax on the amount you should have withdrawn. To avoid this penalty, make sure you understand when you have to start taking RMDs (usually at age 73). Additionally, different retirement accounts like 401(k)s and traditional IRAs have their own RMD rules. So working with a retirement expert may help you meet these requirements.

Retirement Planning Tips

