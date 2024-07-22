What the Options Market Tells Us About Zoom Video Comms

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zoom Video Comms.

Looking at options history for Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $329,900 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $172,840.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $75.0 for Zoom Video Comms during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Zoom Video Comms stands at 1913.67, with a total volume reaching 621.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Zoom Video Comms, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.81 $1.8 $1.8 $50.00 $90.0K 5.9K 500 ZM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $2.42 $2.41 $2.42 $58.00 $85.8K 10 0 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.81 $1.8 $1.8 $50.00 $72.0K 5.9K 0 ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.44 $2.34 $2.34 $70.00 $46.8K 3.4K 1 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $0.89 $0.79 $0.79 $59.00 $46.0K 503 29

About Zoom Video Comms

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Zoom Video Comms, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Zoom Video Comms Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,135,768, the price of ZM is down -0.48% at $58.59. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days. Expert Opinions on Zoom Video Comms

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $68.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Zoom Video Comms, maintaining a target price of $68.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

