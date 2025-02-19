What the Options Market Tells Us About Unity Software

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Unity Software (NYSE:U), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in U usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Unity Software. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $537,616, and 19 are calls, amounting to $980,225.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $18.0 and $30.0 for Unity Software, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Unity Software's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Unity Software's significant trades, within a strike price range of $18.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.71 $1.7 $1.7 $23.00 $163.5K 4.9K 11.2K U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.76 $0.73 $0.76 $20.00 $136.8K 3.6K 6.3K U CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $0.54 $0.4 $0.48 $30.00 $96.0K 1.5K 2.3K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.73 $1.69 $1.69 $23.00 $82.6K 4.9K 13.3K U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.59 $2.44 $2.44 $22.00 $82.2K 1.7K 3.9K

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Unity Software, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Unity Software With a trading volume of 6,777,426, the price of U is down by -1.83%, reaching $21.42. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Unity Software options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

