What the Options Market Tells Us About Unity Software

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Unity Software. Our analysis of options history for Unity Software (NYSE:U) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $225,167, and 5 were calls, valued at $246,970.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $24.0 for Unity Software during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Unity Software's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Unity Software's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $24.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.08 $2.07 $2.07 $18.00 $105.2K 1.9K 1.7K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $16.00 $97.2K 931 275 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.02 $1.01 $1.02 $17.00 $76.6K 1.3K 788 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.55 $0.5 $0.51 $24.00 $50.3K 1.5K 4 U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.09 $2.08 $2.09 $18.00 $43.2K 1.9K 214

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

In light of the recent options history for Unity Software, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Unity Software Trading volume stands at 3,609,093, with U's price up by 5.81%, positioned at $17.85. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days. What The Experts Say On Unity Software

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $21.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $22. In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $33. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Underperform rating on Unity Software with a target price of $12. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $20. In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

