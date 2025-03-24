What the Options Market Tells Us About Tesla

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 1000 extraordinary options activities for Tesla. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 309 are puts, totaling $25,970,775, and 691 are calls, amounting to $64,468,398.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $700.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tesla's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tesla's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $700.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tesla Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $10.95 $10.85 $10.95 $270.00 $557.5K 19.2K 88.0K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $8.25 $8.2 $8.2 $275.00 $173.0K 17.3K 78.2K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $270.95 $268.05 $270.55 $5.00 $135.2K 0 2.4K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $270.95 $268.05 $270.55 $5.00 $135.2K 0 2.4K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $270.9 $268.05 $270.5 $5.00 $135.2K 0 2.4K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tesla, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 110,176,305, the TSLA's price is up by 10.07%, now at $273.76. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Tesla

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $387.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $425. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $550. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Tesla, targeting a price of $430. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $404. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tesla options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

