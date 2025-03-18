What the Options Market Tells Us About Sea

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Sea. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $185,799, and 4 are calls, amounting to $159,875.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $140.0 for Sea, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sea's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sea's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sea Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.62 $1.61 $1.61 $110.00 $56.9K 1.4K 355 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.1 $5.05 $5.05 $130.00 $53.5K 1.5K 118 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $1.26 $0.86 $1.04 $114.00 $52.0K 7 500 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.1 $4.65 $5.0 $130.00 $50.0K 1.5K 218 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $23.55 $23.05 $23.55 $135.00 $44.7K 761 40

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,845,015, with SE's price down by -5.11%, positioned at $125.86. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days. What The Experts Say On Sea

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $158.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Sea with a target price of $157. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Sea, targeting a price of $160. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $148. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $150. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $176.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sea options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.