What the Options Market Tells Us About Root

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ROOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Root.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $55,320, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $539,634.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $180.0 for Root over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Root's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Root's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Root 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $53.0 $52.2 $53.0 $70.00 $159.0K 874 50 ROOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $82.0 $78.0 $82.0 $50.00 $82.0K 63 15 ROOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $76.9 $73.0 $74.5 $50.00 $74.5K 63 25 ROOT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $57.7 $53.0 $55.32 $180.00 $55.3K 0 10 ROOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $35.1 $33.1 $35.1 $95.00 $52.6K 116 25

About Root

Root Inc develops and launches a direct-to-consumer personal automobile insurance and mobile technology company. The company is a direct-to-consumer personal auto insurance, renters insurance and mobile technology company. It generates revenue from the sale of auto insurance policies within the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Root, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Root's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 83,119, the price of ROOT is up by 21.06%, reaching $119.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Root

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $97.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Root, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

